Six-storey apartment proposed for Kelowna's Badke Road

Photo: Gravity Architecture

Owners of a property on Badke Road in the Rutland area want to tear down an existing low-rise apartment in favour of a larger, six-storey building.

Plans presented to the city's planning department this week suggest removing the present two-storey apartment at 765 Badke in order to build a larger 120-unit apartment.

Kerr Properties, owners of the property are seeking a development permit in order to construct the new building.

Plans suggest a mix of 28 one-bedroom, 78 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom units within the new apartment complex.

Parking would be available for 134 vehicles with 100 long and short-term bicycle spaces.

Each unit would include a private balcony or patio but, aside from a front plaza specific amenity space is not detailed.

Internal staff will review the proposal before city council gets a chance to weigh in.