RCMP confirm two police incidents are linked

Photo: Cindy White RCMP cruiser at intersection of McCurdy Road and Morrison Road

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have now confirmed two police incidents Friday morning were connected.

Initially, RCMP say they were asked to respond to an incident in the 5700 block of Gillard Service Road near the entrance to what was the Kelowna Mountain development.

Shortly thereafter, RCMP Sgt. Judith Bertrand said officers then responded to a "related incident" on Gibson Road in Rutland.

Bertrand said based on the nature of the incidents, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

"The investigation is still on-going and thankfully all outstanding suspects have been arrested," said Bertrand.

Police have not stated the nature of the incidents involved or possible charges being contemplated. They says only further information will be provided as it becomes available.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

McCurdy Road appears to be open once again.

The road was closed as several RCMP converged on the area.

It's still unclear what brought RCMP to the neighbourhood.

Castanet has reached out to police for comment.

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the Rutland area at this hour.

Castanet News has been alerted to a "massive" police presence on McCurdy Road East by McKenzie and Gibson roads.

The tip says the road is blocked off.

Video of the scene shows an emergency response team vehicle at a home in the neighbourhood.

It is unclear at the present time whether this incident is at all related to an unfolding police incident in the Upper Mission near the entrance to Kelowna Mountain.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will update the situation when more information is available.