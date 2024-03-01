A second police incident is unfolding in Rutland neighbourhood

Photo: Cindy White RCMP cruiser at intersection of McCurdy Road and Morrison Road

There is a large police presence in the Rutland area at this hour.

Castanet News has been alerted to a "massive" police presence on McCurdy Road East by McKenzie and Gibson roads.

The tip says the road is blocked off.

Video of the scene shows an emergency response team vehicle at a home in the neighbourhood.

It is unclear at the present time whether this incident is at all related to an unfolding police incident in the Upper Mission near the entrance to Kelowna Mountain.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will update the situation when more information is available.