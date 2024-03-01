RCMP responding to unfolding incident in Upper Mission

Photo: Glacier Media

Kelowna RCMP are on the scene of what they term an "unfolding event" in the Upper Mission near Kelowna Mountain.

In a news release, police say they responded to an incident in the 5700 block of Gillard Creek Forest Service Road about 8 a.m. this morning.

"We are asking for the public to stay away from the area as there are suspects outstanding," said Sgt. Judith Bertrand.

Police as asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact Kelowna RCMP or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP are expected to provide additional details as they become available.