This year's Kelowna beer fest tickets go on sale Friday

Photo: Kelowna Beer Fest

With warmer days on the horizon, Kelowna beer fest tickets are now on sale.

For the second year, Thick as Thieves Entertainment will be hosting their annual beer fest in Kelowna's City Park on Saturday, May 11. Tickets have now gone on sale for the one-day event.

Thick as Thieves, run by Mitch Carefoot and Kurt Jory, puts on both Denim on the Diamond and AltiTunes music festivals, and the organization dipped their toes into hosting the beer fest last year.

The Great Okanagan Beer Fest was held at Kelowna's Waterfront Park for several years dating back to 2015, but after several years of COVID cancellations, the Whistler-based organizers chose not to return to Kelowna.

"We're thrilled to bring Beer Fest back to City Park for another year of celebration," said Jory, co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for beer and cider lovers to discover and appreciate the incredible talent within the brewing community. We're proud to showcase the diverse flavors and styles that make our region's beer scene truly exceptional.”

Carefoot describes the beer fest as a “summer kick-off party” and a “celebration of community, flavour, and the artistry.”

“This event brings people together to explore the rich flavors crafted by passionate brewers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the diverse world of craft beer,” Carefoot said.

“With its picturesque setting, live music, and food offerings, this Beer Fest transcends a traditional beer tasting, transforming into an unforgettable experience where memories are brewed, one sip at a time."

Carefoot says this year's event will have more breweries, food trucks and shaded areas compared to last year.

Tickets can be found here, with regular-priced tickets going for $45 and VIP tickets for $170. For the first 48 hours of ticket sales, buyers can use the code KBF2024 for a 25% discount.