Swinging with the Stars teams fundraising ahead of Central Okanagan Hospice Association event in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Dance teams are busy preparing and fundraising for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Swinging with the Stars gala March 9 at the Delta Grand.

Rachelle Amano of RBC says the bank has been a long time sponsor for the annual fundraiser and when the opportunity came to be dancers this year, she and her team jumped at the chance.

"I’ve been to several events hosted by the Central Okanagan Hospice and the work they do with the community made this a no brainer," said Amano.

Known as the RBC Dolla Divas, the group of 10 businesswomen have been fundraising and practicing their dance moves since November, with hopes of raising $20,000 for the hospice.

Already half way to their goal, the group has launched a raffle with prize package.

For $100 you are entered in a draw for a Valhalla helicopter tour, tasting and lunch at Quail's Gate, tasting a Painted Rock, two rooms for two nights at the Delta Grand and transportation.

There are 200 tickets total, giving the entrants of a sold out fundraiser a 0.5 per cent chance of winning the grand prize.

“The money goes to all their different programs. Not just hospice houses, it also goes to their grief programs, their children's programs, they’ve gone and done events around fertility through their fertility and miscarriage program and just different types of counselling," said Amano.

“You go to their events and you listen to their speakers and I don’t think I’ve ever left with a dry eye because the work they do is just so important for people.”

People interested in purchasing a ticket for the raffle can head to the Swinging with the Stars website or call Rachelle at 306-434-6262.