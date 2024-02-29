CBC Dragons' Den holding auditions in Kelowna

Photo: CBC

Have a big business idea you need help getting off the ground?

CBC’s Dragons' Den is holding auditions next week in Kelowna.

Open auditions will take place March 7 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pela Office in the Innovation Centre, 460 Doyle Ave. You can also submit online applications until April 6.

The show is also partnering with the Okanagan Regional Library for an entrepreneurial workshop, Lessons From the Den: An Event for Entrepreneurs!, at the Downtown Kelowna branch on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Learn what it takes to launch your own business at this special event featuring a panel of successful Dragons' Den alumni who will share their wisdom of what it takes to BYOB (Build Your Own Business),” said the CBC event listing.

You can sign up to register for the event here.