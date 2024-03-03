The Spring Closet Cleanout is returning to Kelowna this month

Photo: Contributed

The Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout is returning to Kelowna this month, giving local residents the opportunity to revamp their wardrobe ahead of the new season.

The Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout will host over 40 tables of pre-loved and gently used ladies clothing, shoes, and accessories, available to purchase directly from ladies’ closets.

"This is a great opportunity to refresh your Spring style and support a great cause," said organizers.

A portion of the proceeds will be going towards The Bridge Youth & Family Services, and will support programs that inspire healthy communities and resilient people through their four broad services areas including, parenting eduction and support, youth and family counselling, foster home and caregiver support, as well as recovery and addiction services.

The Ladies Spring Closet Cleanout is happening on Saturday, March 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse, located at 1304 Ellis St. in Kelowna.

For an exclusive VIP pre-shopping experience, limited tickets are available for purchase on the Great Closet Cleanout website, granting early access to the event starting at 11 a.m.