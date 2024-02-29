26 fatal overdoses in Interior Health region in January

Photo: Colin Dacre An overdose prevention site in Kelowna.

Twenty-six residents of the Interior Health region were killed by toxic drugs in January.

The deaths were a part of 198 deaths across B.C., a pace of about 6.4 fatalities a day, according to data released Thursday by the BC Coroners Service.

Of the major centres in the Thompson-Okanagan, Kamloops led the way in January with 11 deaths, followed by eight in Kelowna and one in Vernon. There were no deaths reported in Penticton.

"Every province is struggling with drug-poisoning deaths and the ongoing impacts of this crisis, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the eastern United States,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in a news release.

“I understand the pain and the urgency of this crisis. It touches every corner of our province, affecting people from all walks of life.”

Drug overdose is the leading cause of death in B.C. for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents, and natural disease combined.

The 198 suspected unregulated drug deaths in January represents a 14% decrease from the number of deaths in January 2023 (229) and a 10% decrease from the number of deaths in December 2023 (221).