Early end to hibernation? Hiker spots black bear on Knox Mountain

Photo: File photo Black bears could be emerging from their dens early this year. Some might not have even gone into hibernation because of the mild winter in the Central Okanagan.

Bears could be coming out of their dens already in the Central Okanagan.

A young woman out for a walk came across a black bear lounging on the side of a trail on Knox Mountain earlier this week. She was hiking along the Kathleen Lake trail in the Clifton Road area near Highpointe Drive.

“I kind of turned a corner and the bear was kind of closer to the lake. I was on the trail, he was kind of off in the trees and he kind of poked his head up. He looked at me and we made eye contact,” said Jordyn Sanche.

She says the bear didn’t seem to be bothered by her presence. “He was just sitting there. He wasn’t doing anything, so I stopped and I put my arms up to try to make myself big and I just kind of slowly started walking back.

“He stayed there and we kept eye contact until I was out of view. And then I just turned around and went back the other way.”

Sanche says she passed another woman out walking two small dogs and advised her to avoid the path. She estimates the animal was a younger bear, maybe one or two years old.

“He must have just come out of hibernation because, definitely, I did not expect to see him out yet,” she added.

She did not see evidence of a mother bear anywhere in the vicinity. Looking back on the incident, Sanche realized animal paw prints she noticed as she first walked up the trail could have been left by the same bear.

“I kind of convinced myself that they weren’t, because I thought they were hibernating.”

While black bears typically don’t come out of their dens until March or April in the Central Okanagan, they could be emerging early this year because of the mild winter. Outside of a extreme cold snap in mid-January, temperatures have been at or above normal, especially in November, December and early January.

According to WildSafe BC, when the animals first emerge they often seek out lush greens and other protein-rich fresh growth like grasses and horsetails. They will even dig up the tubers of skunk cabbage. WildSafe says that in milder climates, or where bears are continuously finding food, they may not go into their dens at all.

In 2023, conservation officers in the Kelowna area started getting calls about bear-human encounters in the first few weeks of March. It appears the animals are following a similar pattern this year.

The biggest bear attractant in urban setting is garbage and other human food sources. You can help reduce conflicts by securing your garbage and recycling bins indoors until pick up day, don’t leave pet food outside, take down bird feeders and pick any fruit that is still left on trees on your property.

Last year saw the the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in B.C. A total of 603 black bears were destroyed in 2023, up 22 per cent from the year before. The BC Conservation Officer Service started releasing the statistics publicly in 2011.