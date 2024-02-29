Leon Avenue building proposed to get major facelift

Photo: Worman Commercial

A former gas station and office building could be in for a significant facelift if an application from Worman Commercial gets approved.

Worman is proposing to restore the facade of the empty building on the northeast corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue.

In its application to the city's planning department, the company hopes to obtain a development permit to re-expose and refurbish the old facade and add a covered glass feature to the prominent corner.

"In our research on the exiting property, we discovered that the building was once used for a gas station operated by Kelowna Motors, among other uses," the application states.

The original building appears to be hidden underneath a 1976 addition.

"The building was constructed using poured in place concrete formed with horizontal boards making for a very architectural finish."

The building was at one time owned by CHBC Television and used as office space as late as the 1990s.

As part of the restoration Worman proposes to install windows in the location of the original ones and attempt to "mimic the grid patterns as close as possible."

"The original garage door location on Water will be filled in with storefront glass and an entry door.

"We believe the classic look of this old building will compliment the new construction happening around it and provide an interesting contrast from new to old."

Internal city staff will review the application before it is sent to city council for consideration.