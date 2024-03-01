Kelowna businesses concerned about rash of smash & grab crimes, vandalism

Cindy White

Smash and grabs are nothing new, but businesses in parts of downtown Kelowna have seen a rash of broken windows recently.

Last weekend, a thief broke into Salt Salon at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Owner Billie Jean McDonald was in Mexico when she noticed she had several missed phone calls for neighbouring businesses and the police tell her that someone had thrown a cinder block through one of the large panes of glass.

The thief got away with a few items he grabbed through the broken window after he was scared away by someone at the Blue Gator Pub, which was still open at the time.

“So that’s the second time since being down here,” said McDonald, who says one of the large windows was also busted last year when she was on vacation.

Break-in or Vandalism?

Sometime the perpetrators don’t even appear to be trying to break in, they just cause damage.

“The week prior, another lady was just standing in the window and she just punched her fist into it. So that’s where that smaller window got broken,” explains McDonald.

The executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association says it’s a symptom of the mental health and addiction crisis.

“It is a very real problem. It’s not just downtown, it’s throughout the city, it’s throughout the province and the country,” said Mark Burley. “Those people who are walking by for the sake of breaking windows, a lot of time it’s at night.

“We need a police presence, security presence in downtown to do that. Unfortunately Downtown On Call is not trained to do that, nor do we have the funding to do that,” he adds.

Balancing costs to business

In the meantime, small businesses, like McDonald’s, are left with hefty repair bills. She paid out of pocket the first time one of the picture windows was smashed, but this time she filed a claim with her insurance provider because the thief got away with some items from the salon.

Security cameras can capture footages of crimes in progress but often they don’t stop them from happening. Some businesses have put up roll shutters to keep criminals out, but they aren’t cheap, notes Burley.

“It’s like gating a parking spot that’s behind a building. That’s upwards of $25,000 just to get gates put in. the roll shutters are much the same.

“Plus, esthetically, they’re not very pleasing to look at and we certainly don’t want to have a downtown that has all the roll shutters. But we understand if a business decides to do that, or a property owner. They have every right to do that.”

He recommends business owners have a CEPTED, or crime prevention through environment design, assessment done on their property. Several companies offer the service that look at things like enhanced lighting or changes to landscaping to improve safety and prevent crime.