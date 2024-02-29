Kelowna city council asked to approve 249 housing units Monday

Photo: DAAS Design and Architecture Development proposed for 815 to 865 Clement Avenue.

Kelowna city council will be asked to review three housing developments Monday which, if approved, would provide 249 new housing units across the city.

The rezoning applications include two townhouse developments in Rutland with a combined unit count of 47 and a large apartment complex just outside the downtown core encompassing 202 units.

815 to 865 Clement Avenue

Developers are asking council to endorse the rezoning of a large parcel of land to rental apartment housing along Clement Avenue just west of Ethel Street.

The development would encompass 10 lots between 815 and 865 Clement that currently house single-family homes.

The proposal is for a six-storey apartment featuring a mix of 202 rental units.

Staff support the rezoning since the official community plan supports apartments up to six storeys on transit supportive corridors.

The development is also within a block of the downtown urban centre.

250, 260, 270 Homer Road

Council is being asked to approve rezoning for a 33-unit townhouse development mid-block on Homer Road between Highway 33 and Houghton Road.

A three-lot consolidation would be required to bring the project to fruition.

Developers are proposing six three-storey buildings across the property with 33 three-bedroom for sale units.

Staff are supporting the application since it meets city objectives of growth through sensitive residential infill and low-rise buildings.

673 Hollywood Road

Developers are seeking approval to rezone the property at Hollywood and McWilliams roads.

The development would include three three-storey buildings on two lots with a total of 14 for sale townhomes.

Staff are again supporting the application as it is consistent with OCP policies to encourage medium-density residential development and diverse tenures within core areas.