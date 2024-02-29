Kelowna man hits lucky lotto numbers, wins $160,189 prize

Photo: BCLC

A Kelowna man is thanking his lucky stars he decided to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket this January.

Roderick Reid was enjoying a coffee and a soak in his hot tub when he learned he had matched 5/6+ numbers from the January 27, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw, netting him a $160,189 prize.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” Reid said.

Reid, who purchased his ticket on PlayNow.com, says he has a few ideas for the money, including home renovations and a trip to Hawaii. Reid is also going to share the wealth with friends during an upcoming Mexican vacation that was planned before his win.

“Grateful, excited and overwhelmed” are three words Reid used to describe how it feels to win the lottery.