Property taxes in Lake Country to rise 9.5%

Taxpayers in Lake Country will face the harsh reality of another significant tax increase when they receive their tax bill later this year.

Lake Country council gave second and third reading this week to a 2024 budget that comes with a tax hit of 9.52 per cent.

That's down half a percentage point from the preliminary 10.2 per cent budget first proposed back in December.

"I'm a taxpayer as everyone else is around the council table. This is certainly higher than anybody would have wanted," Mayor Blair Ireland told Castanet News after the budget was passed.

"But, if you look around the country, except for some exceptions, we are not far off anybody.

"There is nothing in this budget that is fluff."

The 9.52 per cent increase amounts to about $1.9 million in additional taxation over last year. A one per cent property tax increase works out to about $200,000 in taxation.

"That still doesn't cover the cost of a police officer. One per cent in Kelowna covers quite a few police officers," said Ireland when comparing what taxpayers get for their money.

And he notes the hard costs of goods and services are the same regardless of the size of a community.

This year's budget increase comes on the heels of last year's historic 17.05 per cent increase.

Protective services costs rise

Ireland says this year's budget, much like a year ago, is driven by increases due to inflation, wages and policing as the district ramps up its compliment of officers to meet guidelines set out by the RCMP.

"We approved two new members and one that was funded from a police reserve because although we don't want to fund it from reserves, we know we not going to get that extra member this year.

"We are working towards have the right number of police for our community."

In order to provide 24/7 policing Ireland says the district needs to get to 24 officers. With this year's budget they will be at 20 with two more expected to be added in each of the next two years.

Not a lot of wiggle room

"There wasn't a lot of room to move," added Ireland, when talking about deliberations to try and bring the number down.

"We looked at some funding issues and move funding around a little bit because we felt some things didn't need to come from taxation."

Lake Country also budgeted for equipment damaged while fighting the Clarke Creek wildfire in August.

Ireland says the district got a good deal on a demo truck for about three-quarters the normal cost and will use interest from the Growing Communities Fund grant to help offset other equipment purchase costs.

Lake Country will collect approximately $22.453 million from taxation amounting to about 36 per cent of the overall revenue of $61.909 million needed to run the municipality.

The 9.52 per cent increase works out to an additional $248 in municipal tax for the owner of an average single-family home valued at $1.086 million.

Lake Country is expected to give the budget final adoption in the spring.