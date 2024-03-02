Kelowna Ball Hockey League looking to expand in 2024

Photo: Kelowna Ball Hockey League

The Kelowna Ball Hockey League is calling all road hockey fans to join them this spring to play in their youth, men's and women's leagues.

Coordinator Whit Penner says the organization is keen to attract young hockey players to the sport who are looking for an alternative for ice hockey during the spring and summer months.

“We’ve invested heavily to target the youth and if the youth league does well, the men’s league will do well too because it essentially becomes a feeder system," said Penner.

"But alternatively, we just wanted to have a program that was another option. There’s youth soccer, youth lacrosse, youth baseball, but there wasn’t anything hockey related outside of minor hockey.”

Penner tells Castanet a lot of parents are struggling to find an activity alternative for their children and that this league will provide a great space for kids to get outdoors, while getting exercise and staying healthy.

"A lot of the kids just play video games all summer. A lot of these parents are calling this an amazing option because their kids are jacked about it. You’re getting kids that don’t play ice hockey who want to play ball hockey and this is great," added Penner.

With a focus on youth, the Kelowna Ball Hockey League already has more than 160 kids signed up for the sport this year, with a goal of reaching 500 by the time the season gets underway.

All divisions will play at least once a week, with youth games beginning on April 14, men's games beginning on April 15 and the women's games getting underway the same day if enough sign ups are made.

The Kelowna Ball Hockey League also has plans to set up a co-ed league, but that might be on hold until the 2025 season depending on this year's turnout.

To register for some ball hockey in Kelowna this spring, head to the Kelowna Ball Hockey League website for more information.