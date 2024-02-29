231440
Highway 33 reopens after overnight closure due to crash near Black Mountain

Highway 33 reopened early Thursday morning after being closed for hours overnight due to a crash in the Black Mountain/Toovey Heights area.

Castanet readers reported seeing several emergency vehicles race by shortly after 10 p.m. According to people who live in the area, RCMP were directing motorists away from the scene of the collision, just east of Springfield road.

DriveBC said Highway 33 was closed between Garner Road and Toovey Road due to a vehicle incident. It reopened around 5:30 a.m.


