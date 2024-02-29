Highway 33 reopens after overnight closure due to crash near Black Mountain

Photo: Google Maps Highway 33 was closed for hours overnight after a vehicle incident between Toovey Road and Garner Road.

Highway 33 reopened early Thursday morning after being closed for hours overnight due to a crash in the Black Mountain/Toovey Heights area.

?#BCHwy33 is now open in both directions following a vehicle incident in the Black Mountain area of #Kelowna. #JoeRich #BigWhite https://t.co/mB4Olj0nT6 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 29, 2024

Castanet readers reported seeing several emergency vehicles race by shortly after 10 p.m. According to people who live in the area, RCMP were directing motorists away from the scene of the collision, just east of Springfield road.

DriveBC said Highway 33 was closed between Garner Road and Toovey Road due to a vehicle incident. It reopened around 5:30 a.m.



