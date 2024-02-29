Four people sent to hospital in critical condition after crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.

Four people were sent to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna Wednesday night.

RCMP say they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash just at 10 p.m. near Garner Rd. A total of four occupants from both vehicles were rushed to hospital.

Interior Health tells Castanet Kelowna General Hospital issued a Code Orange at 11 p.m. in response to the collision. A Code Orange alerts staff about a "disaster or mass casualty event" that will result in an influx of patients. The Code Orange was called off at 2:04 a.m. Thursday.

"Members of Kelowna’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team are investigating the matter and seeking additional witnesses and any dash cam video of the incident," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Both vehicles were travelling along Highway 33 and collided on the west side of Garner Rd., just after 10:00 p.m. A silver Toyota sedan was travelling eastbound on the highway, colliding with a black Dodge sedan heading westbound.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or the driving behaviour of either vehicle prior to the collision and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2024-10614.

ORIGINAL 6:31 a.m.

Highway 33 reopened early Thursday morning after being closed for hours overnight due to a crash in the Black Mountain/Toovey Heights area.

?#BCHwy33 is now open in both directions following a vehicle incident in the Black Mountain area of #Kelowna. #JoeRich #BigWhite https://t.co/mB4Olj0nT6 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 29, 2024

Castanet readers reported seeing several emergency vehicles race by shortly after 10 p.m. According to people who live in the area, RCMP were directing motorists away from the scene of the collision, just east of Springfield road.

DriveBC said Highway 33 was closed between Garner Road and Toovey Road due to a vehicle incident. It reopened around 5:30 a.m.