City blames snow freezing on contact with ‘warmer’ pavement for traffic chaos Tuesday evening

Traffic was backed up for kilometres along Bridge Hill into West Kelowna Tuesday evening after vehicles spun out due to icy conditions.

The City of Kelowna is blaming a combination of conditions for the slick driving conditions that caused traffic chaos around the Central Okanagan Tuesday night.

In a social media post, the city said last night’s snowfall resulted in icy conditions on Kelowna roadways and sidewalks as snow turned to ice upon hitting the ‘warmer’ pavement.

Kelowna Regional RCMP were called out to at least 16 reported collisions. That included a pile-up involving a dozen or more vehicles on John Hindle Drive at Academy Way, just after 8:00 p.m.

Several vehicles also spun out going up the Highway 97 hill on the west side of the Bennett Bridge. Transport trucks couldn’t make it up the hill and some drivers were chaining up on the roadway. In the Peachland area, traffic was back up on Drought Hill as motorists struggled to navigate the icy highway.

RCMP said that there were no injuries or minor injuries in most of the incidents.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna officially got 2.6 millimetres of snow on Tuesday, but a lot more fell at higher elevations around the Central Okanagan.

The City of Kelowna noted that crews were out in full force and continued to treat roads with salt and sand well into Wednesday morning.

