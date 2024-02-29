Movie with Okanagan ties opens prestigious film festival

Photo: Austin Andrews

A movie co-written, directed and produced by a Kelowna film maker has been tabbed to open a prestigious film festival in California next week.

Kelowna film maker Andrew Holmes and his partner Austin Andrews will debut their movie The Island Between Tides at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, CA on Thursday, March 7.

The 11-day festival features more than 100 movies, documentaries and shorts starring the likes of Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Danny Trejo.

"They said they had a spot open for us, we want you to open the festival because we really believe in the film," Holmes told Castanet News recently.

"We were quite taken aback because if you look at their program they have some amazing films that could easily be the opening night film.

"It was really validating and felt really great to get that offer."

The movie will also be shown in the 1,100 seat California Theatre, described as one of the best preserved movie palaces in the country.

The Island Between Tides is based on Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie's gothic bedtime story Mary Rose.

Holmes says he and Andrews were looking for a project they could produce themselves. Andrews brought him Mary Rose.

"This was (Alfred) Hitchcock's dream project. He told his biographers his greatest regret was never turning Mary Rose into a movie."

That hooked Holmes into the project.

"I saw the ability to adapt it into a Canadian story," says Holmes.

"Our movie is set in Northern British Columbia which was really important to us. We saw the light to be able to tell this very cool family drama that sits in the thriller space.

"It's a supernatural thriller."

They began writing just before the pandemic in the fall of 2019 and finished post production a few months ago.

Holmes says the film has already been sold to Super Channel in Canada but U.S. and worldwide rights are still wide open.

Being the first film out of the gate and being the only movie to be shown on opening night will give them the opportunity to showcase the movie to film buyers.

"We have a sold out crowd and buyers like Netflix, Amazon and other distributors across the U.S. that like the film will be able to come forward and buy the rights to distribute it."

The Cinequest Film Festival is the first of four they will be attending.

They have already confirmed the Fantaspoa festival in Brazil which Holmes says is the largest genre film festival in Latin America.

Holmes also expects to host a red carpet screening in Kelowna sometime later this year.

The movie stars Paloma Kwiatkowski (Riot Girls), Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy), David Mazouz (Gotham), Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter), and Golden Globe Nominee Adam Beach (The Power of the Dog).