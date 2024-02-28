Work on pedestrian overpass will close lanes on Harvey Avenue until May

Photo: Google Street View The City of Kelowna says there will be lane closures during rehabilitation work on the Dayton Street pedestrian overpass across Harvey Avenue beginning March 1, 2024.

The City of Kelowna will be doing work on the pedestrian and cyclist overpass near the Parkinson Recreation Centre this spring, and it will cause overnight lane closures on Harvey Avenue.

The maintenance work on the Dayton Street Overpass is scheduled to begin March 1 and continue through until May. The project will include concrete rehabilitation and repairs to the main span of the bridge.



Drivers should be prepared for lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the extent of the project. Vehicle access from Harvey Ave. to the Parkinson Recreation Centre may also be closed intermittently. To avoid delays you can also access the recreation centre via Parkinson Way.

While the overpass is expected to remain open to walkers and cyclists for the majority of construction, intermittent closures are possible, and work may occur outside the scheduled construction hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city says the transit stop on Harvey Ave. at the Kirschner Rd. – Parkinson Station, will not be impacted by construction.