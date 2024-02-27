Drivers report icy conditions, crashes as snow falls in the Okanagan

Photo: Castanet Two semi trucks were stopped on Bridge Hill as a snowfall wreaked havoc on some Okanagan roads Tuesday evening.

A blast of snow caused chaos on Okanagan roads Tuesday evening.

Several drivers in Peachland reported slippery conditions and multiple crashes at Drought Hill on Highway 97.

Clare Austin said she saw several spun out vehicles, including a bus, as she headed south along the highway.

"We were creeping down the hill because the traffic was just crawling, and we could see flashing lights up ahead. The semis were, a lot of them were pulling over at the top of the hill, but not totally out of the traffic to put chains on," Austin said.

She said the road was completely covered with snow as she passed through.

Westbound traffic along the William R. Bennett Bridge was also crawling on Tuesday evening. A Castanet reporter said two semi trucks were stopped at Bridge Hill blocking a lane of traffic as vehicles squeezed past to make their way up the hill.

Drivers also reported minor crashes and emergency vehicles on Bridge Hill.