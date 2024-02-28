UBCO researchers offering discussion on diet myths of diabetes

Photo: Contributed

With social media awash with spandex-clad influencers offering advice that may or may not actually be advertising, reliable information about the changing science behind nutrition and wellness can be hard to find.

For the estimated two million Canadians with diabetes or pre-diabetes, it can be even more of a challenge.

Researchers with UBC Okanagan are trying to help Kelowna residents through that confusion with the launch of the Diabetes Dialogue series.

“There's a lot of information out there and potentially a lot of misinformation in the area of exercise, nutrition and health and wellness,” said Jonathan Little, UBC Okanagan professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

“We've got experts in the diabetes, exercise, nutrition and health area at UBC Okanagan — probably lots of people in the community may not know about this. …So we wanted to get it out into the community in an accessible way.”

The first event on March 7 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church will feature guest host Barbara Olivera, a UBC Okanagan researcher who is currently studying nutritional approaches such as low carbohydrate and ketogenic diets in the treatment and prevention of Type 2 diabetes.

Little says the first event will be mostly focused on Type 2 diabetes, but future events may explore Type 1.

“However, lots of the nutrition tips and tricks that our dietitian will talk about would be relevant for Type 1 diabetes and for anybody," he said.

While Little’s lab at UBC Okanagan conducts a lot of research on low carbohydrate diets and Type 2 diabetes, he says the narrative on social media that “carbs are evil” and can cause diabetes is not accurate.

“Not all carbohydrates are evil, and carbohydrates don't cause type two diabetes. But if you are living with type two diabetes, carbohydrate content and carbohydrate quality are something that you probably want to pay attention to,” he said.

“You get influencers who sound credible, look credible, make things very convincing, but there's often not a lot of scientific evidence around what they're talking about.”

The event is free, and organizers are open to suggestions for diabetes-related topics for future events. You can register for the event here.