UBC Okanagan hosts 10th annual Embrace Aging month in March

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is celebrating Embrace Aging Month in March with dozens of events to help people remain healthy as they age.

The secret to a long and healthy life could be found at one of UBCO's events, put on by the school's Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention.

Now in its tenth year, UBCO is hosting a Zoom webinar on March 20, entitled The 10 Secrets of Aging, where participants will learn tips and ideas for a healthy transition that can help them embrace the journey of aging.

“One goal of our research team is to support older adults to remain in their homes—safely and comfortably—by developing evidence-based, in-home self-management supports to maintain independence,” says Dr. Jennifer Jakobi, a professor with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

People who are 65 years and older are part of the fastest-growing age group in Canada and over the next 20 years, the population of older adults is expected to grow by more than 65 here per cent.

“When we think that this particular age group is part of the fastest-growing group in Canada today, we need to provide ample services and opportunity for older adults to have choices in where and how they want to age,” Dr. Jakobi explains.

“Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the joy of aging and at the same time provides tips and ideas on how to navigate this phase of life.”

The month of March will feature a host of events including estate planning, digital literacy, living with dementia, learning how electronic medical records and health portals work, as well as ending ageism and an introduction session on tarot cards.

“While Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the importance of supporting older adults in our communities, the sessions are for young and old alike,” adds Dr. Jakobi. “We have tried to think of something for just about everyone.”

This year there will also be a Bollywood-style dancing workshop, chair yoga, a course on electric bikes, as well as a bird watching session at Mission Creek.

For more information click here.