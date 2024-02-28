James Barker Band concert will benefit COHA, attendees could win Taylor Swift tickets

Photo: BANG Showbiz

You could end up with a pair of Taylor Swift tickets in your hands if you attend a charity concert coming up in Kelowna next month.

James Barker Band, along with Kelowna’s Dawson Gray, will perform a charity concert on Sunday, March 10, at Prospera Place. All funds raised from the concert will go towards Team Love Birds, which is competing the night before in the Swinging with the Stars event to raise money for Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

As for Swift, the connection is this: Everyone who purchases a ticket to the James Barker Band concert will be automatically entered in a draw for two tickets to see Swift at Vancouver’s BC Place on Dec. 6.

“We’re thrilled to bring together an evening of incredible music for a cause that truly matters,” GSL Group general manager Mike Strawn said in a press release.

“The James Barker Band and Dawson Gray are sure to captivate the audience, and with the added incentive of a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets, we hope to make this event even more memorable for everyone involved.”

Tickets for the March 10 concert are available through Select Your Tickets.