Kelowna business owner launches petition over Leckie Rd. bike path

Photo: City of Kelowna

The owner of a martial arts studio in Kelowna believes the city needs to rethink plans for a bike path that will take away valuable parking spaces.

James Heinrich, owner of Great Way Martial Arts on Leckie Road, says the city plans to put in a bike path along the street, eliminating valuable parking spaces in order to complete the link between the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Mission Creek Greenway.

He tells Castanet the city plans to rip up the street and get rid of a majority of street parking on a street that is very service oriented with dance schools, ballet school and a martial arts studio.

"We rely heavily on providing services for families and parents that drop off their kids here basically all afternoon," Heinrich tells Castanet.

"With no street parking, they are not going to have anywhere to not only park, but to drop off their kids which will impact a lot of businesses on our street."

Existing parking challenges

Heinrich says there are already parking challenges in the area with drivers unable to find a spot and then parking illegally.

Some people working at other businesses will park in his landlord's lot and walk to their businesses.

He says he and his neighbours are not opposed to the project itself but believe there is a better way which doesn't involve "narrowing the street dramatically and taking out the street parking.

"We were proposing using the existing sidewalk and boulevard to expand the current sidewalk and make it a multi purpose trail which is exactly what it is connect to on both ends.

"We just want them to rethink their plan."

Following a meeting with the city last week, Heinrich says they seem reluctant to change those plans.

Heinrich has started an online petition to garner additional support from the community.

According to the city's website, the conceptual design is complete with construction expected to begin in the spring.

Castanet has reached out to the city for comment.