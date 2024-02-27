BC Transit extends contract for operator of Kelowna, Vernon, North Okanagan and Shuswap bus services

Photo: BC Transit BC Transit has extended TranDev's operating contract for another two years for the Kelowna Regional Transit System, Vernon Regional Transit System, North Okanagan Transit System and Shuswap Regional Transit System.

Despite a local lobby group’s calls for locally-controlled and operated transit services, BC Transit is renewing the contracts for the current operator of four services in the Okanagan and Shuswap, including Kelowna Regional Transit.

In a statement to Castanet, BC Transit says that following a thorough review of contractual performance, it is extending the term of its operating agreement with TransDev Canada. The multinational corporation based out of France operates bus services is several countries around the globe.

That is a concern for the Okanagan Transit Alliance, which advocates for a community driven transit system that will meet the transportation needs of the growing region. It objects to the service being contracted out to companies that are not Okanagan-based.

“It’s public transit, not for-profit transit is what they’re after. Get rid of the for-profit transit,” said Al Peressini with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 in a January Interview. The union supports the OTA’s efforts.

However, BC Transit called its regional contracting strategy, which was first implemented at Kelowna Regional Transit, the “most appropriate model”.

The extension for TransDev will cover the Kelowna Regional Transit System, Vernon Regional Transit System, North Okanagan Transit System, and Shuswap Regional Transit System for a duration of two years beginning April 1, 2024.

“We are committed to ensuring that this partnership continues to meet the high standards and expectations set by BC Transit and our local partners,” said the statement from BC Transit.