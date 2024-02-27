Part of Sutherland Avenue closing until the summer for bike lane construction

Photo: City of Kelowna

Sutherland Avenue will be closed between Ethel St. and Gordon Dr. starting Wednesday, through to summer 2024, to allow for bike lane construction.

According to the City of Kelowna, construction hours will be Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., however, work may happen outside of these hours, during evenings and weekends to minimize the impacts construction will have on nearby residents.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible and the street will remain accessible to residents of the area, as well as emergency vehicles.

"This construction is part of a larger project to extend the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor from Ethel Street to Burtch Road," said the City of Kelowna in a news release.

"In addition to 1.2 kilometres of new bi-directional cycle track, the project will add LED streetlights, intersection improvements, new crosswalks throughout the corridor and utility upgrades."

Construction began on the section of bike lane between Burtch Rd. and Chandler St. in 2023 and crews will now start work on the Ethel St. to Gordon Dr. section of the corridor.

The city says crews will shift east as the work is completed to focus on the Gordon Dr. to Capri St., and Capri St. to Chandler St. sections in the summer of 2024.

"Once complete, it will fill the final gap in the East West bike network, improving accessibility, safety and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians," said the City of Kelowna.

The expansion will provide a continuous active transportation route linking the waterfront, Landmark District, Parkinson Recreation Centre and the Rail Trail.

It will also link the East West Bike network to the Ethel Active Transportation Corridor.