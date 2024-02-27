'Ukrainian Paganini' plays Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Ukrainian violinist Vasyl Popadiuk plays the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

The man known as the "Ukrainian Paganini" is coming to Kelowna.

Violinist and pianist Vasyl Popadiuk, founder of the group PapaDuke, will bring his unique ‘Gypsy World Fusion’ style to the Rotary Centre for the Arts, at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Spring of Hope Benefit Concert is being hosted by Kelowna Stands With Ukraine and all proceeds will go to Ukrainian relief efforts. Half of the money raised will support a rehabilitation program for children liberated from Russian captivity. The other 50% will be used to deliver essential medical supplies.

Popadiuk recorded a video urging people to attend the fundraiser, noting the money will help kids affected by war.

The Dolyna Dancers will open the concert. Exclusive Ukrainian handmade souvenirs will also be available for purchase to support the cause.

Tickets are available here.