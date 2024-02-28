Spay it forward with the Okanagan Humane Society

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society has launched the "Spay it Forward" campaign with veterinary clinics.

The campaign will see clients of partnering clinics able to make a donation at the till to directly support the humane society's spay/neuter and medical assistance programs.

“Thousands of community animals suffer every year in so many ways, and truly the answer in many cases is to simply spay and neuter pets to help control the population and to prevent serious medical and behavioral problems related to having unfixed animals,” said society president Romany Runnalls.

According to Okanagan Humane Society, they cared for more than 2,500 animals in 2023 alone, with the average cost per animal being $300.

Partnering clinics include Burtch Animal Hospital, Spall and Harvey Animal Hospital, Alpine Pet Hospital, Crescent Falls Veterinary Hospital, Central Animal Hospital, Armstrong Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Veterinary.

The society is encouraging other partners to come on board with the new program.

Some clinics will also be matching donations for a period of time.

To support the Spay it Forward campaign, head down to one of their partner veterinarian clinics that are participating or go online to donate here.

The Okanagan Humane Society has spayed, neutered or treated more than 30,000 animals since 1996.