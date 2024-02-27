Award-winning Kelowna spa closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Photo: Cindy White Amora Day Spa on Lawrence Ave. has closed, citing unforeseen circumstances.

A downtown Kelowna spa that won numerous Best of Kelowna awards in recent years has gone out of business.

A post on the Amora Day Spa website says “we have closed, due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The post does not explain those circumstances but goes on to apologize to customers. “Please know that this action was not taken lightly. We explored every possible avenue to keep our doors open, but unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have led us to this difficult conclusion.”

The message concludes by thanking customers for their understanding and support during “this challenging time”.

Amora, located at 549A Lawrence Avenue, was named the top spa on the Best of Kelowna list in 2021, 2022 and 2023.