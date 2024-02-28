Talks ongoing to kick-start stalled downtown development

Photo: Wayne Moore

It's been nearly three years since construction activity at the former Keg Restaurant location, at Water St. and Lawrence Ave., downtown Kelowna came to a halt.

According to Kelowna's planning director, it could be this time next year before work is able to begin again if development permits for a new design are approved by council.

Ryan Smith says discussions between the planning department and owners of the property, the Mark Anthony Group, are still ongoing.

Smith tells Castanet he expects a formal application for a new development permit will be made in the coming months.

Construction stopped in the summer of 2021 after much of the building was demolished. Only the front facing brick facade, the only portion of the building constructed in 1910, remains standing.

Regardless of what form a new development takes, that facade will remain intact due to its heritage value.

Couldn't get liquor license

The original project approved by council included a two-storey building featuring a wine bar, lounge, roof top deck, interpretive centre and tasting room, education centre, lab and wine shop.

It would have had capacity for 625. However that project was scuttled when they were unable to secure liquor licensing.

While not getting into specifics of what is being proposed, Smith has said its likely the new design will be taller than the two storeys originally approved by council.

Over the years the site has housed a Chinese restaurant, the Daily Courier offices and a Keg restaurant.

Once a new development is complete, a plaque describing the history of the site will be erected.

Given the reputation of the Mark Anthony Group, Smith says the final project will be spectacular. The company has been tight-lipped on the project since construction stopped.