Big White Ski Resort sets new 10-day record between BC Family Day and US Presidents' Week

Photo: Ben Walker Big White Ski resort.

Big White Ski Resort has made history, setting a new all-time record for visitor attendance during the ten days encompassing BC Family Day and U.S. Presidents' Week.



Skier visits were up compared to last year, while ski school, retail, rentals, and food and beverage services enjoyed single-digit increases.

Total chairlift rides reached 524,000, marking a 16 per cent increase over the previous year but the resort saw growth in multiple areas.

The Globe Dining had a record-breaking week with two nights of live music, a comedy show, and a winemaker's dinner. Location Mountain Management Services Ltd. also reported full bookings throughout this peak period, with Heightened Mountain Management experiencing a 3.5 per cent overall increase in bookings.

This period marks the highest number of tourism visits in the resort's 60-year history.

"The phenomenal snow conditions this season have truly set the stage for an unprecedented influx of visitors," explains senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall. "It's clear that snow makes all the difference in the world, and with the highest snow base in B.C., we've seen a significant influx of visitors from the lower mainland and Washington State."

Ballingall says the resort's conditions have resonated with both new and returning guests looking to enjoy a winter holiday this season, "it's nice to live up to the reputation as the place to go for lots of snow."

Big White Ski Resort boasts an 182 cm snow base, with 16 lifts and 118 runs open.

The Big White Water Company reported unprecedented water and sewer flows on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, underscoring the substantial number of guests staying and living at the resort.