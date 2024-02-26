YLW is looking for this year's recipient of its $2,500 scholarship fund

Photo: YLW

Kelowna International Airport is looking for the next recipient of its $2,500 scholarship for an Okanagan student who is currently studying aviation or aerospace.

YLW established in 2022 a scholarship fund to support aviation and aerospace students who are currently conducting their studies in the Okanagan. The first recipient of the YLW Scholarship was awarded in 2023 to Kendra Huttema, who is enrolled at BP Aviation to become a pilot.

“As an industry, it is important we support the next generation wanting to pursue a career in aviation,” says Sam Samaddar YLW CEO. “We need to continue to remove roadblocks, such as financial barriers, to build a strong workforce into the future.”

YLW officially recognized Huttema’s achievement as the first recipient of the YLW Scholarship Fund at the Silver Wings Industry and Scholarship Awards Celebration on Oct. 26, 2023.

“Being the recipient of the 2023 Kelowna International Airport Scholarship has truly been a blessing in my short aviation career. It is funny how most people see scholarships just as funding without acknowledging how they are also an affirmation of your potential from people outside of your immediate context. Yes, the scholarship has practically aided in funding part of my commercial license, but it has also given me a greater appreciation for those institutions that graciously support young pilots like myself,” Huttema says.

The YLW Scholarship Fund is managed by the British Columbia Aviation Council, which offers over $150,000 worth of scholarships and other support this year alone.

Applications are now open until April 30 for the 2024 scholarship. For more information click here.