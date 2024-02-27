Kelowna student honoured nationally by BGC Canada

Photo: BGC Okanagan Pictured in the group photo: (from left to right) Jeremy Welder, BGC Okanagan CEO, Mehak Parihar, regional Youth of the Year, Tricia Brewer, BGC Okanagan Youth Services Manager and Caitlin Bannow, BGC Okanagan Learn On Program Coordinator.

A Kelowna student has been named a BGC Canada Youth of the Year regional recipient.

Mehak Parihar, a first-year engineering student at UBCO, is one of seven youths across Canada who have been awarded the honour for her exceptional leadership, dedication to service and remarkable achievements within her community.

“I extend a heartfelt thank you to all the incredible staff at BGC Okanagan for teaching me the importance of helping others and the impact you can have as just one individual. My journey with them has shaped me into who I am today,” Parihar says.

“Being part of Youth of the Year has been a cool experience. It offered me the opportunity to meet others from around Canada who make such a big impact at their clubs and do a lot of exciting work.”

The award winners will receive prize packages which include, laptops, post-secondary scholarships and leadership and mentorship training in Toronto, to help prepare them to become official BGC ambassadors.

The home clubs of each Youth of the Year beneficiary are also granted funds to further support their youth engagement and leadership work.

Parihar says she originally got involved with BGC Okanagan through the Lead Up and Raise the Grade programs. She is hoping to launch a STEM program at the Rutland Club, which she hopes will help ignite a passion for discovery among kids to explore the "why behind everything."

Parihar, alongside BGC Okanagan CEO Jeremy Welder, have been invited to Ottawa to represent the club during a visit with members of parliament.

“Seeing our youth achieving such great things is the most rewarding parts of our job. Mehak is articulate, motivated and her exemplary representation of our BGC movement and values makes us so incredibly proud,” said Welder.

