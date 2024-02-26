Warm weather records broken in Okanagan while mountain passes get buried

Photo: Carol-Ann Hunter Kelowna's Rotary Beach.

The balmy winter weather Sunday resulted in temperature records falling in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says the “vigorous frontal system” that moved over the province also brought heavy snow to the mountain passes.

Penticton reached 16.3 C on Sunday, topping a previous record of 14.7 C set in 1986.

Summerland hit 15.1 C, above the old record of 14.5 set in 1986.

And finally, Vernon climbed to 13.6 C, breaking the previous record of 12.5 C set in 1986.

Records in all communities have been kept since the early 20th century.

While it was warm in the valley bottom, the mountain passes were buried in snow.

Thirty centimetres fell on the Coquihalla Summit, 26 cm on Allison pass, 16 cm on Kootenay Pass, 10-15 cm on Rogers Pass and 9 cm on the Yellowhead Highway.

Temperatures in the Thompson-Okanagan are expected to dip during the first part of the week, with rain or flurries in the forecast.