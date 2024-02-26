Jann Arden, Rick Mercer plot 16-date Canadian comedy and storytelling tour

Photo: The Canadian Press Jann Arden and Rick Mercer say they're headed on a cross-country tour where they will share "an evening of laughter, stories and successes from their careers in entertainment." Arden, right, and Mercer are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Live Nation,

Canadian funny people Jann Arden and Rick Mercer are joining forces for a cross-country storytelling tour this spring, including a stop in Kelowna.

The “Insensitive” singer-turned-comedian and the “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” comedian-turned-commentator are plotting a 16-date run of shows that promise “an evening of laughter, stories and successes from their careers in entertainment.”

Promoter Live Nation says the Will They or Won’t They Tour begins in Kitchener, Ont., on April 27 before heading out across much of Canada.

Each night, Arden and Mercer will set the stage for a “free-wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion” about their lives.

Arden is a Juno-winning singer-songwriter who more recently appeared in her own CTV sitcom “Jann,” while Mercer parlayed his comedy career into the satirical political CBC series “The Rick Mercer Report."

B.C. and Alberta dates of the tour include: