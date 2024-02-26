Big White race raised $17k for adaptive snowsports

Photo: Big White

The annual TELUS Kelowna Cup was held at Big White Saturday, raising more than $17,000 to help people with disabilities succeed at snow sports.

The annual race has been held at Big White since 2015, raising a total of $190,000 over the years for charitable causes. This year, the $17,135 raised went to the Powderhound Adaptative Snowsports program.

The Powderhounds program is designed to assist anyone at any age with physical, cognitive, or sensory challenges who want to enjoy the slopes at Big White.

Saturday's event saw participants collect their RFID timing chips Saturday morning, before taking two laps through the track set up in the TELUS Park.

Rather than going for the fastest time, participants aim to match the time of their two runs as close as they can. A “best dressed” award was also handed out, which led to participants donning a whole array of wild costumes.

Big White also pledged to match donations up to $10,000.

"This infusion of funds will greatly enhance the program's capacity to serve the community," Big White says.