Kelowna Chamber of Commerce welcomes three new board members

Photo: Contributed

There are three new members on this year’s Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

The chamber has announced its 11-member board for 2024-25 and it includes a wide range of business people from the community.

Sandhill Winery’s Dobrila Braunstein, Rush Ihas Harwick LLP’s Laurel Hogg and Emil Anderson Group’s Ryan Malcolm are the new faces on the board, and they are joined by eight incumbents.

The incoming executive, including chairperson Maryse Harvey of MH2 Advisory Services, vice-chairperson Derek Gratz of UBC Okanagan and secretary Patrick Bobyn of Pushor Mitchell, was elected by acclamation.

The returning members of the board are:

Sarang Gokhale, Mission Group

Amarjit Lalli, TS Lalli Holdings

Treena Piva, Real Property Management

Paula Quinn, KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence

Carmen Rempel, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Curtis Tarapaski, Cairo Developments

Marina Warrender, KPMG

Chris Wills, Venture Commercial Realty

“We are pleased to welcome several new directors with some very relevant new skill sets as a result of an election that generated an unprecedented level of interest,” Harvey said in a press release. “I also would like to thank our outgoing chair, Dan Price, for leading us for the past year including through the development of our new strategic plan.

“We are pleased that Dan will stay on the board as an ex-officio member this year. I also would like to offer our gratitude to those directors who are stepping down. You were important contributors to our success in 2023.”

The chamber will introduce its new board of directors at its annual general meeting on April 4 at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel.