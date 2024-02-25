Launch Okanagan, Wealthsimple Foundation holding online tax workshop

Photo: Jon Tyson, Unsplash

If tax season gives you the heebie-jeebies, fear no more.

Launch Okanagan and Wealthsimple Foundation are offering a free online tax workshop early next month to answer any and all tax questions you might have before the annual tax deadline.

“At Launch Okanagan, we understand that tax filing can feel intimidating,” executive director Jennifer Robins said in a press release.?“We are so excited to be partnering with Wealthsimple Foundation to offer this workshop. It’s always so meaningful to work with organizations whose financial education goals align with those of Launch Okanagan. We both understand that the tax filing process is an important step in managing your finances with confidence.”

The Wealthsimple Foundation Tax Workshop will be conducted via Zoom and is designed to simplify your tax filing process. The 90-minute session will cover what you need to file, deadlines and a step-by-step walk-through using Wealthsimple Tax.

The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 29, and can be done so here.

You can also contact Launch Okanagan at [email protected] for more information.