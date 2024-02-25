Okanagan-based female investors give to two female-owned businesses

Photo: Rainstick Shower

An Okanagan investment firm consisting of nothing but women has launched its Fund 2, investing in a pair of Canadian female owned and operated businesses.

Okanagan Women’s Mentoring and Angel Network, which is known as OKGN WMAN, consists of more than 40 female investors and has invested an undisclosed amount of capital into Rainstick Shower and Apricotton.

Rainstick Shower, which is North America’s first circulating shower, is based in Kelowna and last year was named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023. It marks the third time OKGN WMAN has invested in Rainstick Shower.

“We’re extremely thrilled to have the continued support from OKGN WMAN, who are helping us realize our mission of building water technology that allows people to thrive using only 50 litres of water per person, per day,” Rainstick Shower CEO Alisha McFetridge said in an OKGN WMAN social media post.

Apricotton is a Canadian-based teen apparel brand that designs what it claims are the only bras globally that grow as girls grow, helping the 90% of teen girls embarrassed to wear their first bra.

“We’re proud to bring OKGN WMAN on board as an investor,” CEO Jessica Miao said in the same post. “We’re grateful to grow alongside strategic female investors as the right mentorship and support system goes a long way for Gen Z female founders like ourselves.”

OKGN WMAN launched in 2021.