Emergency crews rescued a woman from Knox Mountain Saturday

Photo: J.P. Squire Emergency crews at Knox Mountain Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews in Kelowna responded to Knox Mountain Saturday after a woman suffered a seizure on one of the trails.

At about noon, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the top of the popular mountain near downtown Kelowna for the medical call.

The woman was about 200 metres from the top pavilion area, on the Apex Trail.

The woman was still suffering from the seizure when emergency crews first got to her, but they were able to get her up to the road to a waiting ambulance using wheeled rescue equipment.

The woman's condition is not known.