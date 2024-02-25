Kelowna shows support for Ukraine on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion





Large groups of people showed up at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kelowna on Saturday night to show their support for Ukrainians on the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Three levels of Canadian government were at the church to show their support for Ukraine, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Today is a very solemn day; Obviously it’s the two-year anniversary of Russia invading its neighbouring country Ukraine and for that there’s been a lot of individuals who have fled Ukraine and have come to Kelowna,” said Dyas.

“And also there’s a lot of individuals who have lost loved ones, family members and partners, and so we’re here today to support the Ukrainian community who have come to Kelowna and are starting their new lives here.”

A candlelight vigil was held in memory of fallen soldiers, heroes and citizens who have lost their lives to this war.

“Most, if not all Ukrainians that will be here today have lost somebody already in this war, either their friends or their relatives," said Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organizer Denys Storozhuk.

"We’ve lost so many men on the front line, it’s about 1,000 every day most likely. People in Ukraine, because they don’t see any progress for the last year or so, they start to get depressed and start to lose hope in our victory, so it’s very important at these events to show our solidarity to raise their hope and morale here and in Ukraine.”

Justin Trudeau signed a security agreement on Saturday, which will send more than $3 billion to Ukraine in 2024, something Kelowna Stands with Ukraine believes will go a long way in winning the war.

Ukraine signed it with Great Britain, with Germany, France and now with Canada. They show to the rest of the world and to the Ukrainians that that’s the way to go and that support is not dwindling down. That the world continues to support them and Canada shows it, so hopefully it will give a good example to the United States,” said Storozhuk.

People of Kelowna are encouraged to donate money and clothing to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as they hand out items to Ukrainians in need each Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.