Thousands in Lake Country, Westside Rd. without power Saturday morning

Photo: BC Hydrro

More than 3,300 homes are without power in parts of Lake Country and on the west side of Okanagan Lake Saturday morning.

The power has been out for the 3,331 homes since 6:30 a.m., but BC Hydro has not yet listed a cause for the outage on its website.

Lake Country homes west of Highway 97 are impacted by the outage, along with homes across the lake along Westside Road, from Wilson Landing north to Killiney Beach.

BC Hydro does not have an estimated time power will be restored, but crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 8 a.m.