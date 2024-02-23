A pair of 'Good Samaritans' help save man in medical distress

Photo: Jesus Flores

A Kelowna man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to help a man who suffered a medical incident at the Burger King on Harvey Ave. this week.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 21 at the Burger King on Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

Peter Weber tells Castanet his roommate Jesus Flores was having lunch in the restaurant Wednesday afternoon when a couple came in to order food.

Flores says while the woman waited in line to order, the man she was with started struggling with his breathing and laid down on one of the benches.

Flores saw the man in distress and immediately lifted him off the bench onto the floor and began trying to help.

"Flores and a Burger King staff member worked feverishly to open an airway and provide CPR to a man who went into insulin shock. Paramedics did arrive, but without the actions of the two heroes, he likely would not have survived," Weber says.

Castanet has learned the Burger King employee who jumped into action is Macki Uchida, "she helped a lot," says Flores.

Flores and Uchida didn't even speak to each other they just went to work trying to keep the man breathing while someone else called 911.

Before paramedics arrived Flores had to prevent the man from swallowing his tongue.

Once paramedics arrived they managed to stabilize the patient and before they left they thanked Flores and Uchida who they said may have helped save a life.

"Good job. If you hadn't done what you did. This man would have died," Flores says.

Flores, says he got his CPR training in Mexico, where he is originally from but he didn't stop to think he just dove into action trying to help.

"I didn't think about it, I just tried to help. My first reaction was to help," Flores says.

He's also worried about the man he tried to help who was breathing and coming around when paramedics took him away.

"I would like to know if this guy is okay," Flores says.