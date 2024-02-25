First part of trial for man accused of UBC Okanagan security guard killing begins Monday

Photo: Facebook Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn

The first part of a high-profile Kelowna murder trial will begin on Monday.

The UBC Okanagan community was rocked back in February 2022 when 24-year-old security guard Harmandeep Kaur was killed while on duty at the university. The suspect, 22-year-old Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, was immediately arrested and detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

He was charged with Kaur's murder five weeks later, and he's been in custody ever since.

Ognibene-Hebbourn had been employed at the university as a janitor at the time of the killing.

On Monday, exactly two years after the killing, a voir dire hearing will begin in the second-degree murder case. Voir dires are generally held to allow the Crown and defence to argue their cases over the admissibility of certain evidence at trial.

More details about the incident are expected to come out during the hearing.

The five-week trial, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin on April 29.

A few months after the killing, Ognibene-Hebbourn's defence counsel successfully applied for a psychiatric assessment to determine if the accused can be found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder, but it appears the trial is scheduled to proceed.

Kaur had immigrated to Canada from India in 2015, and moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent residency the month prior to her death. She has been attending school and was working to become a paramedic.

Her family had planned to visit her from India in April 2022.