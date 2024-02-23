Kelowna woman reffing games in the PWHL hopeful for more opportunities

Photo: Richard Whittaker

A Kelowna woman has made her presence known as a hockey player in the Professional Women's Hockey League, but now another Kelowna local is in the spotlight.

After nine years of experience across different levels of play, Melissa Pateman made her PWHL debut earlier this month in Toronto as a referee lines person.

The Kelowna native was contacted by the PWHL back in the later months of 2023, and tells Castanet things moved quickly once she accepted the position.

"It was a quick transition into getting things set up and then getting the paperwork done and becoming a part of the staff," said Pateman.

"I got my first assignment in December and a friend of mine called me and told me I should probably check my email. My first assignment was on February 3. My first game was in Toronto."

Through her professional debut, Pateman helped officiate the game to a 4-1 finish that saw the Toronto Women's Hockey Club take down the visitors from Minnesota.

Before being traded to Boston later in the month, Kelowna local and player Abby Cook laced up the skates for Minnesota, sharing the ice with Pateman at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Something neither of them thought possible just one year ago.

“Seeing those players play really opens your eyes to the talent that we have within the women’s program. Seeing up close and personal, it was cool to be in Toronto. It’s a smaller rink and whatnot, but it was a packed house and it was amazing to see the passion all these cities have for women’s hockey and being able to fill all those arenas while creating the noise and the cheering," said Pateman.

"That was surreal to be put in that situation and to have people text and call to say they’ve seen you on TV. It’s good to see women’s hockey getting the attention and the exposure it deserves.”

Pateman officiated another game in Toronto before making trips to Ottawa and Montreal, and she now has four official games under her belt and is hungry for more.

As of right now, the position is not a full-time gig and Pateman has to work in other leagues to help make ends meet. That being said, she's believes the league is on the right track and that professional hockey is a place for women too.

“The program is really growing and I think being able to keep pushing the ceiling in the female program has opened other doors for other female officials who want to succeed and move forward... we have a small but mighty group of talent (in the Okanagan) and for them to be able to see that it’s right in their backyard and that there’s someone who lives nearby who is able to do those things makes it that much more achievable.”

Pateman has not yet been given the green light to help officiate more games, but is hopeful to get another call before the season comes to a close in May.