Traffic is down to a single-lane eastbound on Springfield Road

Photo: Brayden Ursel Intersection of Belgo Road and Springfield Road Friday afternoon.

Traffic on Springfield Road is down to single-lane Friday afternoon after a collision at the intersection of Springfield Rd. and Belgo Rd.

RCMP have Springfield blocked off at Rutland Road but westbound traffic on Springfield Rd., coming from Hwy 33, is still being allowed to pass through the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene, including the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance.

One vehicle with damage to the front end is blocking the eastbound lane of Springfield Road as of 3 p.m. and another vehicle is on its roof in the ditch.

Reports from the scene indicate the passengers all got out of the vehicle and were seen to be walking around.