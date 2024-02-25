Comedian known for making other comedians laugh making 2 stops in Kelowna

Photo: DellisartPhotographix

If you're looking for a way to chase away the winter blahs, Train Wreck Comedy has a couple of big shows coming to the Actors Studio in March.

"Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as Castanet.net proudly presents the Train Wreck Comedy Cabaret featuring the uproarious Casey Corbin at the Kelowna Actors Studio on March 22 and 23," says Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.



Corbin is renowned for his performances, which revolve around his unique brand of humour.

"With an impressive repertoire boasting five comedy albums, each a comedic gem available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Corbin has amassed over 1.8 million streams, captivating audiences worldwide," says Balsdon.

Corbin has his own radio show on SiriusXM satellite radio and in 2023, he embarked on Canada's top corporate tour, the IG Wealth Management Comedy Tour, solidifying his status as a comedic heavyweight.

"Casey Corbin is a comic's comic and always a fan favourite," says Balsdon. "Casey is the comedian who makes all the other comedians laugh when they are in the green room, he's just naturally hilarious. It doesn't take long to see why he is one of the best comedians in the country when you see him live on stage!"

For more information on the March 22 and 23rd shows click here.



Early bird savings end on February 29 at midnight.