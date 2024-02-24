BC Prosecution Service mulling charges against Lake Country bunny sanctuary

Photo: Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary

The BC Prosecution Service is still considering whether to lay charges against a Lake Country animal sanctuary owner.

Earlier this week Castanet reported on how the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country is being investigated after the BC SPCA spent two days last October at the sanctuary removing animals.

The BC SPCA removed animals from the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary on Oct. 11 and 12.

Since that report, Castanet has learned the BC SPCA acted after receiving a complaint about the animals in care at the sanctuary.

"When our officers attended, they found a number of animals to be in distress," says Eileen Drever with the BC SPCA.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act defines Distress as:

(a) Deprived of adequate food, water, shelter, ventilation, light, space, exercise, care or veterinary treatment,

(a.1) kept in conditions that are unsanitary,

(a.2) not protected from excessive heat or cold,

(b) injured, sick in pain or suffering, or

(c) abused or neglected

Whereas Critical Distress is defined as:

(a) Immediate veterinary treatment cannot prolong the animal's life,

(b) Prolonging the animal’s life would result in the animal suffering unduly, or

(c) Immediate veterinary intervention is necessary to prevent the imminent death of the animal

The BC SPCA first issued notices advising the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary to relieve the animals of their distress but said the issues persisted.

Finally, the BC SPCA obtained two warrants to search the premises, which resulted in the removal of 85 animals including rabbits, cats, and wildlife.

"A number of animals were also surrendered to the society, all in critical distress, which had to be euthanized, and more than a dozen others were also surrendered directly to their veterinarian for euthanasia," Drever says.

Additionally, Drever says, "the BC SPCA has recommended charges pursuant to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

If convicted the maximum penalty would be a $75,000 fine and/or two years imprisonment and/or a lifetime prohibition from owning animals.

"It is important to note that the BC SPCA cannot limit the number of animals the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary can have in their possession; only the courts, upon a conviction, can do that," says Drever.

Castanet also spoke with Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary owner Annie Monod who indicated that she has obtained legal counsel.

"All I'm going to say is that we have complied with everything they asked me to comply with," Monod said. "And everything was clean bill of health when they left because if it wasn't, they would still be here. And if it was so bad, they would have seized all the animals."

Monod also said she finds the charges and resulting attention difficult to deal with, but she says she has also received messages of support.

"The people who know me will stand by me. I've had a lot of support shown since your last article," Monod says.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, "the file is currently under charge assessment."

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary is no longer open to the public after an outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in 2018.